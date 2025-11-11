King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $4.75 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 61.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNPS. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 54.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 10,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth $17,556,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $400.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.74 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The company has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The semiconductor company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 31.04% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.43 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.760-12.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.760-2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Painter acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $425.44 per share, for a total transaction of $148,904.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,683.04. This represents a 18.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.01, for a total value of $6,694,687.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 71,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,181,951.15. This represents a 13.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 30,894 shares of company stock worth $16,760,783 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Synopsys from $685.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Synopsys from $630.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (down from $670.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $660.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $562.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.