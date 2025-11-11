Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 199 Shares of SAP SE $SAP

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAP. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in SAP by 3.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,662,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,364,000 after purchasing an additional 60,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SAP by 2.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,512,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,076,000 after buying an additional 40,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,318,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,048,000 after acquiring an additional 80,164 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 366,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.6% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 321,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.33.

SAP opened at $251.80 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.85. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $313.28. The company has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

