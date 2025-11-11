Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF $VGIT Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises about 0.9% of Montag A & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Montag A & Associates Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF worth $18,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 65.5% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.40 and a fifty-two week high of $60.57.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

