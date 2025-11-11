King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 1,138 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 156.6% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wall Street Zen raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Valero Energy from $181.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.53.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $179.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.02. The stock has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $99.00 and a one year high of $180.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.