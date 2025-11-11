Keynote Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DINO. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 553.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 203.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trading Up 1.1%

DINO opened at $55.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.91. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.50. HF Sinclair had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DINO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised HF Sinclair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.73.

Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.



