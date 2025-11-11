ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $51,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $4,220,599,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,607,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1,080.7% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,816,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $277,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 155,862,361 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,383,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,676,921 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,564,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Arete Research raised Walt Disney to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

