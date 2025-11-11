Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG stock opened at $576.20 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $425.00 and a one year high of $616.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $473.95 and its 200 day moving average is $501.59. The firm has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. HSBC upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $644.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $603.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 29,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.49, for a total transaction of $13,872,306.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,368,059.23. This represents a 59.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total value of $1,201,785.93. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 98,078 shares of company stock worth $51,445,892 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

