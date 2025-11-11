IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 55.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDXX opened at $709.59 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $646.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $582.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IDXX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $785.00 target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $169,600.46. This represents a 89.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total value of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,874,937.66. This trade represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

