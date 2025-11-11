Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Acquired by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Chevron by 420.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 171.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 52.3% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.30, for a total transaction of $59,362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,403,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,102,023.50. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $636,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,960. This represents a 77.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CVX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $192.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.45.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 7.02%.The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

