SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,434 shares during the period. SiteOne Landscape Supply comprises 4.0% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.60% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $32,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period.

SITE stock opened at $123.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.25 and a 12 month high of $160.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.09. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SITE. Barclays upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

