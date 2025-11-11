STF Management LP Has $1.22 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

STF Management LP grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,436.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,317.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,651,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,590,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,406,181 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,820.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,116,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,272,363,000 after buying an additional 13,382,074 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after buying an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,558.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,356,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,630,000 after buying an additional 4,093,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,853,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $347,325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.89.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.23% and a negative return on equity of 206.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.41 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,309.85. This represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. This trade represents a 27.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,423,501. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

