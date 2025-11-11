PFG Advisors Acquires 123 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 59 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $850.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $725.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $779.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.11, for a total transaction of $6,934,016.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 115,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,463,679.48. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $797.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $779.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $439.38 and a one year high of $825.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

