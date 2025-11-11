PFG Advisors Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

PFG Advisors boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Travelers Companies by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 25,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.25, for a total value of $6,956,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,829. The trade was a 48.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 16,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.54, for a total transaction of $4,668,222.80. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 50,392 shares of company stock worth $13,945,170 over the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $282.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.01. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.23 and a fifty-two week high of $287.95. The company has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $2.13. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.14%.The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $269.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.31.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

