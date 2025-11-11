Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to “Strong-Buy” Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tapestry from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $106.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 168.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.71. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $118.56.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 68.02%. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the luxury accessories retailer to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In related news, Director Alan Ka Ming Lau sold 11,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $1,202,070.80. Following the sale, the director owned 8,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,767.07. The trade was a 58.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 7,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total transaction of $780,712.10. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,089,756.90. The trade was a 27.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 689.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 173,122 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry in the first quarter worth $217,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 21.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 100,918 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $7,106,000 after buying an additional 17,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

