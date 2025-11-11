Robeco Schweiz AG Sells 18,950 Shares of Linde PLC $LIN

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $17,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.
Linde Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of LIN stock opened at $420.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $457.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $463.22. The firm has a market cap of $196.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $486.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Linde Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.83.
About Linde
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
