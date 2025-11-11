Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 7,747 Shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. $OUT

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 687,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,470 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 123,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 76,486 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,414,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in OUTFRONT Media in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 46,052.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 41,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:OUT opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.39.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.21). OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 6.86%.The company had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.9%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Viii Gp Llc sold 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $151,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,913,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983,462.78. This represents a 48.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Emilio Bonanni sold 4,126 shares of OUTFRONT Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $79,961.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,814.60. The trade was a 49.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

