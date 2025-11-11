Robeco Schweiz AG Purchases 23,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated $GLW

Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Corning were worth $13,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Corning by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Corning by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 238,758 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 127.6% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $1,104,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,872.72. This represents a 70.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares in the company, valued at $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 173,856 shares of company stock valued at $15,456,476. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.03. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.680-0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Corning from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 target price on Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $97.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.82.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

