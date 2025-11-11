Humana Inc. $HUM Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,972,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,697,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,662 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 3,257.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $307,624,000 after buying an additional 1,127,973 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Humana by 661.7% in the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 1,038,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $253,942,000 after buying an additional 902,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth about $171,220,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Humana by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,755,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,845,830,000 after acquiring an additional 557,175 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HUM opened at $238.06 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.87 and a 52 week high of $315.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. Humana had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 1.28%.The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 33.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Humana from $283.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Humana from $283.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Humana from $269.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

