Midwest Trust Co Acquires New Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Midwest Trust Co bought a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 87,167 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth $5,266,758,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $1,072,128,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in AT&T by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 113,957,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,711,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177,874 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 30,527.5% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,959,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,213,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 350.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,363,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of T stock opened at $24.81 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a market cap of $175.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

