Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.0625.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Shares of TER stock opened at $184.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.36. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.90. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $191.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $769.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 15.49%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.460 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 17.45%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $160,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 94,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,411.48. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,216 shares of company stock valued at $294,656 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Teradyne by 43.2% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

