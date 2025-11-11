Midwest Trust Co Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 12.2% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 93,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 10,165 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 913,398 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,768,000 after buying an additional 136,382 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

DRI opened at $173.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.36. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.40 and a fifty-two week high of $228.27.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 52.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DRI. Barclays decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on DRI

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.