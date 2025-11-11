Robeco Schweiz AG Invests $4.95 Million in Mirion Technologies, Inc. $MIR

Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,000. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 0.10% of Mirion Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Mirion Technologies by 86.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirion Technologies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 669,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after buying an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 818.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 158,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Mirion Technologies by 5.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mirion Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE MIR opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 247.57 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $21.35. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 2.93%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.480-0.520 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.