Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 12,577 Shares of Masco Corporation $MAS

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,577 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Masco worth $9,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Masco during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Masco in the second quarter worth $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $6,304,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. This trade represents a 16.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

Masco stock opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. Masco Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 1,317.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on shares of Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.