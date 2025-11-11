Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL Shares Bought by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 84.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 181,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,690,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,900,000 after acquiring an additional 92,772 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,138,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 45,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Dbs Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.5%

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $58.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $69.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.56%.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. This trade represents a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John E. Laughter sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,453,722.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 81,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,523.97. This trade represents a 22.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,833 shares of company stock worth $2,463,585. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

