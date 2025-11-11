Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,340 Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF $CWI

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF makes up 1.5% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 2,444.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6,397.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,286 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CWI opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.78.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

