PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 522 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 44.7% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $445.23 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.25 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $423.19 and a 200-day moving average of $357.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 296.82, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “negative” rating and set a $350.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Tesla from $374.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. China Renaissance upped their price objective on Tesla from $349.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

