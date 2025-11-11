Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 33.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 4,030,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 888% from the average daily volume of 407,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Falcon Gold Trading Up 33.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.01.

About Falcon Gold

Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

