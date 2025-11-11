Mayport LLC Has $11.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

Mayport LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,462 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Mayport LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mayport LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,530,000 after acquiring an additional 527,119 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,564,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 783,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after purchasing an additional 32,424 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 120,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.28 and a twelve month high of $50.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

