VeraBank N.A. Increases Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $194,804,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,484,965,000 after buying an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 355.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 539,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,327,000 after acquiring an additional 420,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nucor by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after purchasing an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, CFO Stephen D. Laxton sold 2,003 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $303,594.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 88,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,364,533.18. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total transaction of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,333 shares of company stock worth $5,075,189. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NUE stock opened at $142.62 on Tuesday. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

