Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA is Mayport LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Mayport LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 535,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,461 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 7.3% of Mayport LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 15,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $61.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $182.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $61.80.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

