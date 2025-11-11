Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $123.76 and last traded at $122.60, with a volume of 5589205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.72.

Johnson Controls International Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $80.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total transaction of $625,604.41. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,778.65. This trade represents a 19.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,839 shares of company stock worth $2,056,315. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Controls International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 425.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

