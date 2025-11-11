Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Up 41.7% – Here’s What Happened

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) shares were up 41.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 385,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 156,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Wealth Minerals Trading Up 41.7%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.77.

About Wealth Minerals

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

