Verus Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.81. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $96.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.342 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

