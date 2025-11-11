Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 23,879 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,125,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,560,000 after acquiring an additional 23,376,524 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $197,545,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $190,961,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 296.7% during the second quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,963,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,643 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $69.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day moving average of $65.31. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $51.05 and a one year high of $66.83.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.