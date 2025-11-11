Verus Capital Partners LLC Has $4.13 Million Position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $CLIP

Verus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLIP. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

CLIP stock opened at $100.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $100.25. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $100.02 and a 1-year high of $100.50.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.