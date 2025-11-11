Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,430 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 54.8% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 93.2% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 97.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $384.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.95 and its 200 day moving average is $270.30. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $419.14.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

