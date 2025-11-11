VeraBank N.A. Raises Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

VeraBank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 1.0% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $90.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

