VeraBank N.A. Acquires 19,254 Shares of U.S. Bancorp $USB

VeraBank N.A. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 91,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 458,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,743,000 after acquiring an additional 292,100 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 49,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,952.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 840,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,478,000 after acquiring an additional 799,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. The trade was a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $6,508,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 1,360,414 shares in the company, valued at $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

Get Our Latest Report on USB

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.5%

USB stock opened at $47.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day moving average of $45.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 47.60%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.