CME Group Inc. $CME Stock Position Reduced by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its stake in CME Group by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 58,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,910 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 8,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,818,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,744,000 after buying an additional 648,591 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 10.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CME stock opened at $277.28 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.52. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $222.56 and a one year high of $290.79. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 58.84%.The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total transaction of $98,475.57. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,508 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,463.64. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,043 shares of company stock valued at $3,791,486. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $283.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $288.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.06.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

