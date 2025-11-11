VeraBank N.A. Sells 11,892 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

VeraBank N.A. decreased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.6% of VeraBank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 44.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 28,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 182,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $33.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.37.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.