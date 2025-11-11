Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIGI Holdings Raised by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 5.7% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.34% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $28,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIGI. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $74.27 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.89 and its 200-day moving average is $89.10. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 0.75.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3627 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

