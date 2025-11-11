Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF $DFLV Shares Purchased by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,377 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. VeraBank N.A. owned about 0.43% of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFLV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 962.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.91. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $33.29.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

