PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 10.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GHY opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.04. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $13.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PGIM Global High Yield Fund news, Director Barry H. Evans sold 26,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $352,984.56. Following the sale, the director owned 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,843.52. This represents a 62.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Reid sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $59,107.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,792.80. This trade represents a 29.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHY. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 78.9% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 113,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,082 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth $148,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 37,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 10,426 shares during the period.

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services.

