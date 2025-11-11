TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on November 23rd

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
TPG Telecom Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.
About TPG Telecom
