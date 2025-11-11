TPG Telecom Limited (TPG) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.09 on November 23rd

TPG Telecom Limited (ASX:TPG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, November 6th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Sunday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 164.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

TPG Telecom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.01.

About TPG Telecom

TPG Telecom Limited provides telecommunications services to consumer, business, enterprise, and government and wholesale customers in Australia. The company owns and operates fixed and mobile telecommunication services. It also offers mobile, voice, fibre internet, enterprise ethernet, SD-WAN, data, business answering, messaging, enterprise fixed wireless, IoT devices, cloud, mobile private network, business satellite, and call centre services.

