The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of GDV stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.
About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust
