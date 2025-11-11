The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:GDV)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th.

Shares of GDV stock opened at $27.04 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

