Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.
Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.
Organon & Co. Price Performance
OGN stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Organon & Co. Company Profile
Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.
