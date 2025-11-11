Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2025

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGNGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.