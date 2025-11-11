Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th.

Organon & Co. has a payout ratio of 2.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Organon & Co. to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.1%.

Organon & Co. Price Performance

OGN stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.59. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $17.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 17.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 88,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

