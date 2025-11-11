Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Bank OZK FY2025 Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $6.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.37 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.
Bank OZK Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The business had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.
Bank OZK Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.
About Bank OZK
Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank OZK
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Data Memory Stocks Beating NVDA This Year
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Insiders Sold Big at These 3 Stocks—Should You Worry?
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- Shares Down, Price Targets Up: 3 Stocks Upgraded After +10% Drops
Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.