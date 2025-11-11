Zacks Research Has Weak Outlook for Bank OZK FY2025 Earnings

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $6.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.18. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank OZK’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.16 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.69 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of OZK stock opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.94. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.07). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 25.81%.The business had revenue of $449.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 58.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 147.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.