John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of HPF stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II
