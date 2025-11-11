John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of HPF stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $14.56 and a fifty-two week high of $18.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.20.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.