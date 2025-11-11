Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Lowered to Hold Rating by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas Exane raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 target price on Arista Networks and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.31.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $137.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.55. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $164.94.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $4,253,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,009,040 shares of company stock worth $294,365,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,000,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,571,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,730 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,374,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,698,362,000 after buying an additional 263,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,576,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,606,694,000 after buying an additional 128,977 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,959,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,778,880,000 after buying an additional 1,889,198 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $933,626,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.