Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank Of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Mercer International from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $1.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Mercer International has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $458.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.70 million. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 5.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Mercer International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Linda J. Welty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,136.10. This represents a 38.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. lifted its position in shares of Mercer International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. now owns 16,700,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 2nd quarter worth $1,804,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Mercer International in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 340.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 276,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 214,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 943.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

